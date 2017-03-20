Games for GNU/Linux
-
The 25 Best Games for Linux and Steam Machines
When I was first introduced to Linux and the Open Source community gaming was an issue that users always complained about. Interested gamers always had to use wine or implement one workaround or the other.
There were either not good enough drivers to run certain games on Linux or the games themselves weren’t available for the platform.
Fast forward to 2017 and the story has changed. Linux gamers now have a variety of games they can choose from ranging from free to the relatively pricey ones.
Today, I bring you a list of the 25 best games you can play on your Linux system.
-
Dota 2 patched for AMD Ryzen
Valve have put out a small Dota 2 update that aims to improve performance on the new Ryzen processors from AMD.
-
Jack Orlando: Director's Cut now has a Wine-port on Steam for Linux
Jack Orlando: Director's Cut [Steam], an adventure game published by Topware is the latest game of theirs to get a Wine-port on Steam.
-
RPG Maker MV now has a Linux version and a Linux game export option
We saw signs of RPG Maker MV [Steam] coming to Linux early last year, but now it's official. RPG Maker MV now has a Linux version and it can export Linux games.
With the release of the 1.4.0 update, anyone who owns it now has access to the Linux version on Steam. So anyone wanting to make simple RPG games on Linux has access to a highly rated tool.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat Launches Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9. The latest update to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 platform, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 builds upon more than six years of enterprise-proven success, offering a more secure, stable and reliable platform for the modern enterprise and prioritizes features for critical deployments. Also: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 Released
KDevelop 5.1.0 released
We are happy to announce the release of KDevelop 5.1! Tons of new stuff entered KDevelop 5.1. Here's a summary of what's new in this version: Also:KDevelop 5.1 Released With LLDB Support, Initial OpenCL, Better Python Support
GNOME Photos 3.24.0
It was high time that we overhauled our old GtkIconView-based overview grids. Their inability to reflow the thumbnails leads to a an ugly vertical gutter of empty space unless the window is just the right size. The other problem was performance. GtkIconView gets extremely slow when the icons are updated, which usually happens when content is detected for the first time and start getting thumbnailed.
Red Hat News
Recent comments
8 hours 39 min ago
2 days 22 hours ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 8 hours ago
2 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 5 days ago
7 weeks 14 hours ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 3 days ago