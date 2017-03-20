When I was first introduced to Linux and the Open Source community gaming was an issue that users always complained about. Interested gamers always had to use wine or implement one workaround or the other.

There were either not good enough drivers to run certain games on Linux or the games themselves weren’t available for the platform.

Fast forward to 2017 and the story has changed. Linux gamers now have a variety of games they can choose from ranging from free to the relatively pricey ones.

Today, I bring you a list of the 25 best games you can play on your Linux system.