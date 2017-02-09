Malaysian IT decision-makers turn to open source to maximise IT capabilities
RED Hat, Inc, a provider of open source solutions, announces the results of a commissioned study by Forrester Consulting, on behalf of Red Hat, about the use of open source in digital innovation initiatives in the Asia Pacific region.
The results, highlighted in the study Open Source Drives Digital Innovation revealed that majority of IT decision-makers in Malaysia are turning to open source in order to maximise their IT capabilities.
The research surveyed 455 CIOs and senior IT decision-makers from nine countries in Asia Pacific. The insights gathered reflect that 76% of respondents in Malaysia regard open source as a cost-saving option whereas 24% consider it to be a strategic investment for their organisations.
“Many anticipate that the pace of digital disruption will only pick up, causing wider and deeper impact on businesses, and every industry may soon find a digital competitor.
