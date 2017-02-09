Microsoft's Latest Effort to Crush GNU/Linux in China
Red Flag Windows: Microsoft modifies Windows OS for Chinese government
China has long been both a huge lure and a thorn in the side for Microsoft. Massive piracy of Windows XP, a decade-long effort to replace Windows entirely with a home-grown Linux variant called Red Flag and an OpenOffice variant called RedOffice, and a ban on Windows 8 for government use following the leak by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden of information on National Security Agency spying all have combined to hinder Microsoft in the Chinese market. But now Microsoft—in partnership with the state-owned China Electronics Technology Group (CETC)—is preparing to reboot its relationship with Beijing, thanks to a modified version of Windows produced specifically for China, Dow Jones Newswires reports.
[Old] Windows 10 May Delete Your Programs Without Asking
When you install a major Windows 10 update, you may reboot to find some of your programs missing. Yes, Windows 10 may remove your programs without asking you–but you can get them back pretty easily.
This is the takeaway from some people’s experiences with the “November update,” Windows 10’s first big update. Microsoft has refused to comment on this, but it seems like the update process is designed to remove incompatible programs. Here’s what’s going on, and what you can do about it.
"It's easier for our software to compete with Linux when there's piracy than when there's not."
--Bill Gates
“They’ll get sort of addicted, and then we’ll somehow figure out how to collect sometime in the next decade.”
