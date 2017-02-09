How to use the Android Taste Test to get the perfect home screen launcher
One of the great things about Android is its ability to be customized. If there's something you don't like about your Android experience, you can change it. Don't like the home screen launcher? Change it. Don't like the icons? Change them. Pretty much every aspect of the platform can be customized to perfectly fit your needs. And when your device is customized for you, it can become a more efficient, productive platform.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics in Linux
Linux Foundation News
Red Hat Financial News
Preview of Android O
Recent comments
13 hours 39 min ago
3 days 3 hours ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 13 hours ago
2 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 5 days ago
7 weeks 19 hours ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 3 days ago