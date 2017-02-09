Language Selection

How to use the Android Taste Test to get the perfect home screen launcher

One of the great things about Android is its ability to be customized. If there's something you don't like about your Android experience, you can change it. Don't like the home screen launcher? Change it. Don't like the icons? Change them. Pretty much every aspect of the platform can be customized to perfectly fit your needs. And when your device is customized for you, it can become a more efficient, productive platform.

Graphics in Linux

  • Porting Mesa/Libdrm's Build System To Meson Brings Up Controversy
    Last week an independent developer proposed replacing the build system of libdrm -- the DRM library that sits between Mesa and the Linux kernel DRM -- to using the Meson build system as a potential replacement to using Autotools. That has led to another colorful discussion around build systems. Dylan Baker's RFC patches can be found on the dri-devel list and the discussion that ensued. He argues that the build system with Meson would be better since it's written in Python, Meson makes use of Ninja rather than CMake, its syntax is arguably simpler, and it's quicker. Dylan found that his build times dropped from 26 seconds to 13 seconds when going from Autotools to Meson. When making use of ccache, the build times dropped from 13 seconds to 2 seconds. He also mentioned he's planning on porting Mesa's Autotools/CMake build system over to Meson.
  • AMD’s Linux GPU patches seven Vega 10s
    These 100 patches add up to 40,000 lines of code and have been sent out today for review. The idea is that AMD will use them as the basis to provide "Vega 10" support within the Linux AMDGPU DRM driver.
  • Seven AMD Vega GPU IDs have appeared in the latest Linux driver release
    More than forty thousand lines of updated code have been sent out with 100 little patches for AMD’s Linux graphics drivers so they can deliver Vega GPU support when the new architecture launches. Inside the latest drivers have appeared seven discrete Vega 10 device IDs.
  • AMD Linux Driver Team Releases Over 100 ADMGPU Driver Patches Including Vega 10, Polaris 12 Support
    More than 100 patches for ADMGPU driver, including some much talked about support for Vega 10, were released by AMD’s Linux driver team yesterday.

Linux Foundation News

  • The Linux Foundation's Arpit Joshipura to Host Open Networking Q&A on Twitter [Ed: If you do not join (i.e. give data to) surveillance and censorship platform Twitter you can't speak to the Linux Foundation now?]
    On Friday, March 31, The Linux Foundation will kick off a new initiative. No, it’s not a new project, event, or training course, although there are plenty of those in store. Instead, the foundation will begin a monthly Twitter chat, called #AskLF, with leaders at the organization.
  • CoreOS Donates its rkt Container Technology to CNCF
    At the same time that Docker offered to donate its containerd technology to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), CoreOS did the same with its competing rkt.
  • The Linux Foundation Appoints Eileen Evans to Board of Directors
    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit advancing professional open source management for mass collaboration, today announced that Eileen Evans, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for Software and Open Source at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), has joined The Linux Foundation Board of Directors as an At-Large director. Ms. Evans had represented HP and then HPE from 2012 through 2016 on the Board as a Platinum director.

Red Hat Financial News

Preview of Android O

