New PyPy Releases
PyPy2.7 and PyPy3.5 v5.7 - two in one release
The PyPy team is proud to release both PyPy2.7 v5.7 (an interpreter supporting Python v2.7 syntax), and a beta-quality PyPy3.5 v5.7 (an interpreter for Python v3.5 syntax). The two releases are both based on much the same codebase, thus the dual release. Note that PyPy3.5 only supports Linux 64bit for now.
PyPy 2.7 + PyPy 3.5 v5.7 Released
For those making use of PyPy as a fast alternative Python implementation, new builds are out today for PyPy 2.7 and PyPy 3.5.
Version 5.7 of PyPy features updates t both its Python 2.7 and 3.5 interpreters. The PyPy 3.5 release is currently considered beta quality and only supports Linux 64-bit.
OpenAI launches Distill, PyPy dual release, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 GA — SD Times news digest: March 21, 2017
