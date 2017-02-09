Openwashing
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of March 2017 07:30:23 PM Filed under
-
Meet Microsoft, the New Face of Open Source Data Center Hardware [Ed: So “The VAR Guy” does Microsoft PR and openwashing now? The company is a thug that preys on open source.]
-
Open-Source Check Weighing Machines [Ed: nothing to do with "Open-Source"]
-
Radiant selects Amazon Web Services to host Open Source Platform
-
RFPs for IoT Software Platforms Developed Via "Open-Source"
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics in Linux
Linux Foundation News
Red Hat Financial News
Preview of Android O
Recent comments
13 hours 39 min ago
3 days 3 hours ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 13 hours ago
2 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 5 days ago
7 weeks 19 hours ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 3 days ago