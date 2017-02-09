Mozilla News
Mozilla Proposes "Obsidian" Low-Level Graphics API For The Web, Based On Vulkan
Keynote: Creative Approaches To Diversity - Katharina Borchert, Chief Innovation Officer, Mozilla
Diversity Makes Projects More Successful
Open source projects are by their nature intended to be welcoming, pulling in contributions from many different volunteers. But in reality, open source and the tech industry in general often lack diversity. Speaking at the Open Source Leadership Summit in February, Mozilla’s Chief Innovation Officer Katharina Borchert told the crowd that working to bring ethnic, gender, and skill diversity to open source projects isn’t just the right thing to do because of moral grounds, it’s the right thing to do to make projects more successful.
“The next generation of people coming online and potentially willing -- even eager -- to engage with us, to contribute to our work, they're not going to look like us, they're not going to talk like us, and they're going to have different expectations,” Borchert said.
How Do We Connect First-Time Internet Users to a Healthy Web? [Ed: Palpable irony from the company that goes along with DRM (EME)]
Three billion of us now share the Internet. But our online experiences differ greatly, depending on geography, gender and income.
For a software engineer in San Francisco, the Internet can be open and secure. But for a low-income, first-time smartphone user in Nairobi, the Internet is most often a small collection of apps in an unfamiliar language, limited further by high data costs.
This undercuts the Internet’s potential as a global public resource — a resource everyone should be able to use to improve their lives and societies.
