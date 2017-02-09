Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
-
9 Open Source Tools For Network Monitoring and Management
Managing the network could be a headache, especially when you don’t have the right tool. There are plenty of network monitoring tools available which lets you identify loopholes and bugs. Many of them are paid and several open source network management tools are also available.
Instead of spending a fortune, it’s a viable choice to look for (free) open source tools, as might possible what you are looking for isn’t available with premium one. I have identified 12 best network monitoring and management software to ease IT admins jobs.
-
19 years ago
19 years ago on this day I released the first ever version of a software project I decided to name curl. Just a little hobby you know. Nothing fancy.
19 years ago that was a few hundred lines of code. Today we’re at around 150.000 lines.
-
Open source LittleRP2 DLP 3D printer offers new vat, height, projector options
The LittleRP 3D printer, an "affordable, open 3D resin printer" released in 2014, has received a full upgrade. The LittleRP2 introduces a configurable vat, an extended height option, additional controller shield options, added projector compatibility, and more new features and refinements.
-
iCub the Open Source Robot
Apparently, the iCub open-source robot can be taught anything a 4-year-old can learn. I wonder if it can be taught to whine annoyingly, be unkind to its little sister, refuse to go to bed at night, wake up its parents too early in the morning, etc.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics in Linux
Linux Foundation News
Red Hat Financial News
Preview of Android O
Recent comments
13 hours 39 min ago
3 days 3 hours ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 13 hours ago
2 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 5 days ago
7 weeks 19 hours ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 3 days ago