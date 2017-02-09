FOSS Events
-
[Older] curl meet 2017 agenda
-
2×05: Bad Voltage Live at SCaLE 15x
-
xTuple's Open Source ERP Roadshow Tour kicks off in Southern California
-
Companies Showcase Open Source Journey at M|17, MariaDB's Inaugural, Global User Conference
-
University Connect – D. Y. Patil College, Pune
This was not an everyday routine when I get up so early in the morning with my alarm clock bell at 6AM. Definitely it was not an usual morning. Thanks to Red Hat Pune site team to come up with such a fabulous initiative of University Connect. University Connect is an outreach effort in a nutshell. The Pune site team has figured out and short listed some good colleges in and around Pune, where interested speakers can go and reach out to the young, passionate crowd of students and share knowledge about Open Source, Fedora and many new technologies like OpenStack, Cloud, ManageIQ etc.
-
