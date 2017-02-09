Preview of Android O
-
O-MG, the Developer Preview of Android O is here!
Since the first launch in 2008, the Android project has thrived on the incredible feedback from our vibrant ecosystems of app developers and device makers, as well as of course our users. More recently, we've been pushing hard on improving our engineering processes so we can share our work earlier and more openly with our partners.
-
Android O Developer Preview Released
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics in Linux
Linux Foundation News
Red Hat Financial News
Preview of Android O
Recent comments
13 hours 39 min ago
3 days 3 hours ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 13 hours ago
2 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 5 days ago
7 weeks 19 hours ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 3 days ago