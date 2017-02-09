Ubuntu's Mir Finally Supports Drag & Drop
With Mir 1.0 expected to be coming soon, the developers working on this display server for Ubuntu Linux are tackling the remaining work items, some are larger than others.
Besides still working on Vulkan support, Mir today picked up another important feature: support for drag and drop.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE Plasma 5.9.4 Brings Improvements for Plasma Desktop, Workspace and Discover
KDE released today the fourth maintenance update to the KDE Plasma 5.9 desktop environment series, which some of you are using on your Linux-based operating systems.
Zorin OS 12 Downloaded over Half a Million Times, 60% Are Windows and Mac Users
Believe it or not, the Zorin OS 12 open-source operating system passed the half million downloads mark today, as the development team proudly announced the milestone on the official Twitter account of the project.
Linux on Servers
today's howtos
Recent comments
17 hours 58 min ago
3 days 7 hours ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 17 hours ago
3 weeks 2 hours ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 5 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
8 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 3 days ago