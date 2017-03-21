Vulkan News
Yaakuro shows off SteamVR on Unreal Engine 4 using Vulkan on Linux
Previously Yaakuro worked to make Unreal Engine 4 work with SteamVR using OpenGL on Linux, but now he's moved onto making it work with Vulkan!
Unreal Engine 4 Making Progress On Linux With Vulkan & SteamVR
Thanks to the work of community UE4 developer Yaakuro, Unreal Engine 4 on Linux with SteamVR support is advancing and can now be used with Vulkan rendering.
Earlier this month the developer got UE4 with SteamVR on Linux running but using the OpenGL renderer. But today he's shared a video showing off UE4 on Linux SteamVR with Vulkan.
Khronos Clarifies That Vulkan Multi-GPU Isn't Limited To Windows 10
With the big Vulkan 1.0.42 update came a number of new extensions, including for Vulkan multi-GPU/device support. There was some confusion by some that Vulkan's multi-GPU support was limited to Windows 10, but that is not at all the case.
It appears some confusion came up about Vulkan's multi-GPU support when some Game Developers Conference (GDC17) slides had referenced the Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM). Thus some thought the Vulkan multi-device capabilities were somehow tied to using Windows' WDDM.
Kodi 17.1 “Krypton” is Released
Two open source secure email services
As much we all complain about email, for most of us, email is still our primary conduit for online communication. That said, numerous hacks and revelations about government surveillance have made it clear that email is also one of the most vulnerable of those conduits. What you send via email is your business and yours alone. Besides you and the recipient, no one else should be reading that message. Not hackers, not government agencies, and definitely not nosy siblings or friends.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 Is the Last in the Series, Enhances Security
Today, March 21, 2017, Red Hat Inc. announced the general availability of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 maintenance update as the last one for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 operating system series. Also: Red Hat releases the last of the RHEL 6.x line Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 Launches With Improved Security
Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) Final Beta Lands Late Tomorrow, Freeze Now in Effect
Canonical Adam Conrad announced that the forthcoming Final Beta release of the Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system is now in freeze until its launch late on March 23, 2017.
