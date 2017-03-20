Android Leftovers
-
Sony’s new Xperia L1 features a 5.5-inch HD display and Android Nougat
Sony announced a new smartphone for North America yesterday. The Xperia L1 is a pretty standard midrange Android device that features a USB-C port, runs Android N, and comes in pink. These are all good things.
-
Sony helped Google improve wireless audio quality in Android O
-
Ahead Of Mid-Year Launch, Android O Leaks Hint At 'Improved Notifications' & Adaptive Icons
Google’s upcoming operating system, Android O, may just have been leaked during the development stage, giving us our first look at the upcoming features we might soon see.
-
Android O feature spotlight: Official autofill API will save you from typing the same thing over and over
-
Android O Preview Brings Nav Bar Customization Under System UI Tuner
-
Video: What’s New in Android O!
-
Hands-on with Android O’s new user-facing features [Video]
-
Android O Preview Adds Lockscreen Shortcut Customization
-
What should the 'O' in Android O stand for?
-
Which much-requested features are missing from Android O? [Poll]
-
Android O Introduces Notification Badges on Homescreen
-
How to download the Android O Developer Preview: Try the new features in upcoming Android O
-
Android O Adds “Inverted” Light Theme to Display Options
-
Android O will work better on Chromebooks, thanks to improved keyboard support
-
Android O will give you even more control over notifications
-
Google releases Android O to developers, promising better battery life and notifications
-
Nintendo and Cyanogen almost partnered for the Switch
-
Nintendo allegedly wanted the Switch to run on a custom Android build from Cyanogen
-
The Nintendo Switch nearly ran a custom version of Android
-
ZTE Quartz Android Wear smartwatch gets leaked
-
How to get notifications of specific Gmail messages on your Android phone
-
Report: Android creator Andy Rubin’s hardware startup lost $100M SoftBank investment due to Apple pressure
-
Galaxy S8 exposed in even more press shots, front and back
-
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ gets Android Nougat in Turkey
-
Galaxy on Fire 3 pops up on Android for pre-registration
-
Snapseed for Android updated with three new editing features
-
