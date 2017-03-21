Leftovers: Software
The time of the year…
Shotwell 0.26.0 “Aachen” was released. No “grand” new features, more slashing of papercuts and internal reworks. I removed a big chunk of deprecated functions from it, with more to come for 0.28 on our way to GTK+4 and laid the groundworks for better integration into desktop online account systems such as UOA and GOA.
Stellarium 0.15.2 Open-Source Astronomical Observatory App Has over 100 Changes
Stellarium developer Alexander Wolf was proud to announce the release of the second maintenance update to the stable Stellarium 0.15 series of the open-source and cross-platform astronomical observatory application.
Coming approximately three months after the release of version 0.15.1, Stellarium 0.15.2 is here with over 100 improvements and bug fixes, along with a bunch of new exciting features like an algorithm for DeltaT, orbit visualization data for asteroids, an option for the InfoString group, support for calculating extincted magnitudes of satellites, and sednoids, a new type of Solar system objects.
Linux-using mates gone AWOL? Netflix just added Linux support
If your Linux-using mates suddenly disappear for a day or two, we can explain why: Netflix has just revealed it's fully and formally available on the OS.
As the streamer points out, Chrome's worked for in-browser playback since 2014. But not officially.
As of Tuesday, however, “users of Firefox can also enjoy Netflix on Linux.”
Netflix reckons this is “a huge milestone for us and our partners, including Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Mozilla that helped make it possible.”
LibreOffice 5.3.1 is out
Last week, LibreOffice released version 5.3.1. This seems to be an incremental release over 5.3 and doesn't seem to change the new user interface in any noticeable way.
This is both good and bad news for me. As you know, I have been experimenting with LibreOffice 5.3 since LibreOffice updated the user interface. Version 5.3 introduced the "MUFFIN" interface. MUFFIN stands for My User Friendly Flexible INterface. Because someone clearly wanted that acronym to spell "MUFFIN." The new interface is still experimental, so you'll need to activate it through Settings→Advanced. When you restart LibreOffice, you can use the View menu to change modes.
anytime 0.2.2
A bugfix release of the anytime package arrived at CRAN earlier today. This is tenth release since the inaugural version late last summer, and the second (bugfix / feature) release this year.
Tools for PDF modification on Fedora
There are many options in the Fedora repositories for quickly modifying the page order of a PDF document. In Fedora, two of the easiest-to-use GUI tools for modifying PDFs are PDFMod and PDFShuffler. While GUI tools are well suited to this task, if you need a command line tool, the pdfseparate and pdfunite commands provided by the poppler-utils package can modify PDFs directly from your Terminal. All These tools allow you to remove, add, and rearrange pages and export it to a new document.
