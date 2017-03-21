Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 review: Android's best foe to the iPad Pro
I am in productivity hell. For the past week, I’ve been using Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3 to read Twitter, correspond on Slack, and write articles for this website. The Tab S3 is capable of doing all these things — in some cases, it’s even capable of doing them quite well — but it’s not capable of doing them anywhere near as well as a proper laptop. And in the week I’ve had it, I’ve spent a lot of time wondering why I’d use this tablet as a portable work device instead of a cheaper, more functional computer like a Chromebook.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Red Hat News
Chromium and Chrome
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 day 7 hours ago
3 days 21 hours ago
2 weeks 6 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 15 hours ago
3 weeks 3 days ago
6 weeks 6 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
8 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 4 days ago