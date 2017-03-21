Today in Techrights
- The Battistelli Regime, With Its Endless Scandals, Threatens to Crash the Unitary Patent (UPC), Stakeholders Concerned
- The Photos the EPO Absolutely Doesn’t Want the Public to See: Battistelli is Building a Palace Using Stakeholders’ Money
- In the US Patent System, Evolved Tricks for Bypassing Invalidations of Software Patents and Getting Them Granted by the USPTO
- “Then They Came For Me—And There Was No One Left To Speak For Me.”
- As Expected, the Patent Microcosm is Already Interfering, Lobbying and Influencing Supreme Court Justices
- Intellectual Ventures — Like Microsoft (Which It Came From) — Spreads Patents to Manifest a Lot of Lawsuits
- What the Patent Microcosm is Saying About the EPO and the UPC
- Tough Day for the EPO’s Media/Press/PR Team, Trying ‘Damage Control’ After Important Techrights Publications
- Links 21/3/2017: PyPy Releases, Radeon RX Vega, Eileen Evans at Linux Foundation
Security Leftovers
Red Hat News
Chromium and Chrome
today's howtos
