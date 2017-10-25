GNOME 3.24 is Ready!
-
GNOME 3.24 released
This release is the result of 6 months’ hard work by the GNOME community. It contains major new features such as night light, as well as many smaller improvements and bug fixes. GNOME's existing applications have been improved and there is also a new Recipes app. Improvements to our platform include refined notifications and several revamped settings panels.
-
GNOME 3.24 Released With Night Light Mode, Maps Navigation & More
Matthias Clasen has just announced the official release of GNOME 3.24, codenamed Portland.
-
GNOME 3.24 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here Is What's New
The GNOME Project is proud to announce today, March 22, 2017, the official availability of the long-anticipated GNOME 3.24 desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems.
GNOME 3.24 just finished its six-month development cycle, and it's now the most advanced stable version of the modern and popular desktop environment used by default in numerous GNU/Linux distributions. It was developed since October 2016 under the GNOME 3.23.x umbrella, during which it received numerous improvements.
-
GNOME Photos 3.24.0 Imitates Darktable’s Exposure and Blacks Adjustment Tool
GNOME Photos developer Debarshi Ray announced today the availability of the GNOME Photos 3.24 major release of the open-source image viewer with basic editing features for the soon-to-be-released GNOME 3.24 desktop environment.
The GNOME Project will launch tomorrow, March 22, 2017, the final release of the long-anticipated GNOME 3.24 desktop, a massive update that improves all the applications and core components that are usually shipped with the GNOME Stack, including the GNOME Photos app.
-
Blender - Your FOSS 3D Software
If you are into game development, video editing, or 3D modeling as a professional or a hobby, then Blender is a tool you should definitely look at. Blender is a FOSS solution/alternate to many commercial tools that are available and it is able to strongly match most of these commercial tools. Blender is a cross-platform application which means you can not only run it on Linux but also on Windows and MacOS. Blender is well suited to individuals and small studios who benefit from its unified pipeline and responsive development process. It supports the entirety of the 3D pipeline, anything from modeling, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing and motion tracking, video editing and game creation.
Wine-Staging 2.4 Released
GNOME 3.24 is Ready!
Entroware Launches Ubuntu-Powered Kratos Laptop with Nvidia GTX 1050, Kaby Lake
The embargo just expired, so we can now share with you the details of a new Ubuntu-powered laptop from Entroware, which appears to have been designed specifically for gamers.
