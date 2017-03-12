Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 22nd of March 2017 09:37:14 PM

Filed under

I am aware that it is a while since I added any content to this site. To be honest I have been inundated with work and so I have had little opportunity to write anything worthwhile on this blog.

I am learning new programming techniques for my day job and this has meant watching lots of Pluralsight videos and trying out what I have learned.

This doesn't mean that I have been completely idle when it comes to writing but most of the content I have written has been for Lifewire.com and I wanted to point you in the direction of these articles because I'm sure many of them will be useful to the readers of this site.