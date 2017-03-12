Linux 4.10.5
I'm announcing the release of the 4.10.5 kernel.
All users of the 4.10 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 4.10.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.10.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-st...
Also: Linux 4.9.17
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
KDE/Qt
Leftovers: Gaming
GNOME News: GNOME 3.24 Everywhere
Recent comments
1 day 14 hours ago
4 days 4 hours ago
2 weeks 13 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 23 hours ago
3 weeks 3 days ago
6 weeks 6 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
9 weeks 1 hour ago
16 weeks 4 days ago