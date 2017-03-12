Android Leftovers
-
Build Android Apps on Debian using Only Debian Packages
If you’re an Android developer who prefers to use a Debian machine for home or work, then you may be interested in a guide published by the official Debian blog on how to build Android applications using ONLY Debian packages. At this time, you can build applications only if it targets API Level 23 with build-tools-24 as these are the only versions that are completely Debian at the time of this writing.
-
VAIO's slick metal Windows Phone is resurrected for Android
VAIO, freed from the Sony yoke, made one ropey-looking Android phone all on its own. Then, learning several lessons, it made a gorgeous, machined slab of aluminum that, unfortunately, ran Windows Phone 10. Now, like practically all other phone makers, its changing tack, introducing the VAIO Phone A: an identical phone that's running Android 6.0.
-
Sony now has to compete against VAIO's new Android phone
Sony sold off its PC-focused VAIO division back in 2014, but the brand lived on under new management. Now, it’s come back to haunt the tech giant in the mobile market, with a new Android-powered VAIO handset announced today — the VAIO Phone A.
-
How To Install Kali Linux On Android Using Linux Deploy
Kali Linux for Android: Kali Linux is best operating system for Ethical hackers. It is used by white hat hackers, security researchers and pentesters. Kali Linux come up with the advance features which is beneficial for security purposes . Kali Linux is high software and cannot run in all devices. It is available for limited devices only. But now you can install Kali Linux in Android device, Because of developers of Linux Deploy it is possible to get Linux distributions installed in a chroot using GUI builder. let’s start and learn how to install kali linux on any android.
-
An Android Phone Makes A Better Server Than You’d Think
There was a time a few years ago when the first Android phones made it to market, that they seemed full of promise as general purpose computers. Android is sort of Linux, right, or so the story went, so of course you must be able to run Linux on an Android phone and do all sorts of cool stuff with it.
As anyone who tried to root an Android phone from 2010 will tell you, it was a painful and unrewarding process. There was normally a convoluted rooting process followed by somehow squeezing your own Linux filesystem tree onto the device, then chroot-ing into it. You’d then have to set up a VNC server and VNC into it, and eventually you’d feel immensely proud of your very slow tiny-screen Linux desktop that you’d slaved over creating. It was one of those things that’s simple in theory, but extremely convoluted in practice.
-
Android Candy: That App Is for the Birds!
-
New details on the Android O Developer Preview
-
Android O brings fun customizations that set the stage for bigger changes
The Android O developer preview just dropped, and we’ve been poking around to see what’s new with the latest version. So far, it’s hard to judge the new features on Android O since most require app developers to update their code, but some digging does show tons of interesting settings that hint at what’s to come.
-
Amazon Alexa comes to its first Android phone
-
What do you think Android O stands for? (The 3:59, Ep. 198)
-
