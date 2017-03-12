Red Hat and Fedora
Why Red Hat and IBM are teaming up on cloud
A new strategic collaboration between two of the Triangle’s largest technology companies is a big deal for cloud computing.
Red Hat partners with IBM for easier access to hybrid cloud
Customers will be able to access Red Hat services through IBM's cloud platform
IBM and Red Hat have joined forces to offer businesses greater choice when it comes to hybrid cloud, giving customers access to the benefits of the OpenStack platform while having the option to offload workloads to the IBM Cloud.
The Red Hat Inc (RHT) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Cowen and Company
Mizuho Increases Red Hat Inc (RHT) Price Target to $94.00
Analyst’s Proposition on Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)
William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating on Red Hat (RHT) Ahead of 3/27 Report; 'Expect Solid 4Q Results'
Another media codec on the way!
One of the thing we are working hard at currently is ensuring you have the codecs you need available in Fedora Workstation. Our main avenue for doing this is looking at the various codecs out there and trying to determine if the intellectual property situation allows us to start shipping all or parts of the technologies involved. This was how we were able to start shipping mp3 playback support for Fedora Workstation 25. Of course in cases where this is obviously not the case we have things like the agreement with our friends at Cisco allowing us to offer H264 support using their licensed codec, which is how OpenH264 started being available in Fedora Workstation 24.
AC3 Codec Coming For Fedora 26
Fedora Workstation 26 will be receiving official AC3 codec support.
