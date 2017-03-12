GNOME News: GNOME 3.24 Everywhere
-
GNOME 3.24 released
The GNOME Project is proud to announce the release of GNOME 3.24, "Portland".
-
GNOME 3.24 Released, This Is What’s New
Hurrah! GNOME 3.24 is now available to download. The latest stable release of the open-source GNOME desktop, GNOME 3.24 brings a number of new features and improvements to the proverbial table, including one that might even help you sleep better!
-
GNOME 3.24 Linux desktop environment is here
My absolute favorite desktop environment for Linux is GNOME. Quite frankly, if the DE went away tomorrow, I might have to rethink my use of Linux entirely. Yeah, I am that passionate about it. Environment aside, the GNOME experience also includes a collection of applications, creating a coherent user experience.
-
GNOME 3.24 Released
GNOME 3.24, the latest version of GNOME 3, is now available. Introducing an updated platform and applications, the release includes a number of major new features and enhancements, as well as many smaller improvements and bug fixes. 3.24 represents another step forward for GNOME, and has much to offer both users and developers.
-
