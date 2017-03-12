Leftovers: Gaming
-
Race Online, the sweet little 2D racer has a massive upgrade
-
The Whispered World Special Edition is now available for Linux
The Whispered World Special Edition [Steam, GOG], a game I wished was on Linux before I reviewed Silence has been officially released today for Linux gamers.
-
Feral Now Formally Providing Free Linux Games To Mesa Developers
Similar to Valve offering their collection of games to Mesa developers (as well as Ubuntu/Debian developers), Feral Interactive is now offering their Linux game collection for free to Mesa developers.
As thanks to the work done by these open-source developers on improving the 3D driver space and in hopes of further testing with Feral games in the future, the company is giving dedicated Mesa contributors access to their current collection of Linux games as well as future titles.
-
WE ARE GREENLIT!!!
We are happy to announce that we got greenlit, which means that SuperTuxKart can soon be distributed on Steam!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
KDE/Qt
Leftovers: Gaming
GNOME News: GNOME 3.24 Everywhere
Recent comments
1 day 14 hours ago
4 days 4 hours ago
2 weeks 13 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 23 hours ago
3 weeks 3 days ago
6 weeks 6 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
9 weeks 1 hour ago
16 weeks 4 days ago