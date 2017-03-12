Leftovers: Gaming Race Online, the sweet little 2D racer has a massive upgrade

The Whispered World Special Edition is now available for Linux The Whispered World Special Edition [Steam, GOG], a game I wished was on Linux before I reviewed Silence has been officially released today for Linux gamers.

Feral Now Formally Providing Free Linux Games To Mesa Developers Similar to Valve offering their collection of games to Mesa developers (as well as Ubuntu/Debian developers), Feral Interactive is now offering their Linux game collection for free to Mesa developers. As thanks to the work done by these open-source developers on improving the 3D driver space and in hopes of further testing with Feral games in the future, the company is giving dedicated Mesa contributors access to their current collection of Linux games as well as future titles.

WE ARE GREENLIT!!! We are happy to announce that we got greenlit, which means that SuperTuxKart can soon be distributed on Steam!

GNOME 3.24 Released GNOME 3.24, the latest version of GNOME 3, is now available. Introducing an updated platform and applications, the release includes a number of major new features and enhancements, as well as many smaller improvements and bug fixes. 3.24 represents another step forward for GNOME, and has much to offer both users and developers.