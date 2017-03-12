Microsoft vs GNU/Linux
-
The Entroware Kratos-3000 is another power-house laptop Linux users might be interested in
Entroware have updated their Linux laptop line-up again with the Kratos-3000 and it's a little beast for sure.
-
samsung chromebook plus
-
Microsoft's Windows 10 China Edition is ready to wok
It's all a bit weird and mysterious. At present, we don't really know what has changed within Windows 10. But the change happened almost overnight, with the government throwing money at developing Kyrin and NeoKyrin, versions of Linux designed for the Chinese market and to lure departments away from Windows reliance.
[...]
The other issue is that Microsoft may have not only had to satisfy Chinese authorities that Windows 10 wasn't spying on them via the NSA, but also may have had to add surveillance software favourable to China.
-
Outlook, Skype and Xbox Live down as Microsoft suffers another outage
-
The Four values of a devops transformation
A successful devops transformation sees a change in organisational culture. These changes often come in the way of adoption of specific tools or practices.
-
The Cloud Native Application Lifecycle Difference: Continuous Change
Embracing cloud native applications means changing how we think about, develop, and deploy applications. This shift is not just technological. It impacts the structure of organizations, as teams align to common business outcomes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
KDE/Qt
Leftovers: Gaming
GNOME News: GNOME 3.24 Everywhere
Recent comments
1 day 14 hours ago
4 days 4 hours ago
2 weeks 13 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 23 hours ago
3 weeks 3 days ago
6 weeks 6 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
9 weeks 1 hour ago
16 weeks 4 days ago