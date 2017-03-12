It's all a bit weird and mysterious. At present, we don't really know what has changed within Windows 10. But the change happened almost overnight, with the government throwing money at developing Kyrin and NeoKyrin, versions of Linux designed for the Chinese market and to lure departments away from Windows reliance.

[...]

The other issue is that Microsoft may have not only had to satisfy Chinese authorities that Windows 10 wasn't spying on them via the NSA, but also may have had to add surveillance software favourable to China.