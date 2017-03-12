Android Leftovers
Nubia Z11: An Android flagship for the cost-conscious
Nubia is a ZTE sub-brand that pitches itself to the flagship end of the phone-buying spectrum that tends to sell direct to consumers, and focuses on its Chinese homeland. In recent times, the brand has reached into India and the United States.
And for fans of actual football, the company likely paid a metric truck-load of cash to allow it to sell Cristiano Ronaldo-etched phones -- whether that is a good thing or a bad thing is left as an exercise to the individual.
Returning to the device in question, and the Z11 is hardly the newest handset around. At the time of writing, it is around six months old, which means that when I say it looks like an iPhone, I specifically mean an iPhone 6S.
Show Notes: Android tablets and the definition of insanity
Apple and Google had a bunch of news yesterday, and today it’s Samsung’s turn.... although I doubt the company is happy that so much of the S8 is leaking out before launch.
Google Gives Devs First Look at Android O
How Google Is Combating Security Threats to Android
How Assistant differs on Android, Android Wear, Google Home and Allo
Google plans faster updates for all Android phones in 2017
Rockstor 3.9.0 NAS Distro Adds Big Enhancements to the Disk Management Subsystem
Suman Chakravartula from the Rockstor project, an open-source NAS (Network-attached storage) solution using the Linux kernel and Btrfs file system, announced the general availability of Rockstor 3.9.0.
Escuelas Linux 5.2 Officially Released with LibreOffice 5.3.1 & Google Chrome 57
Alejandro Diaz informs Softpedia today about the general availability of Escuelas Linux 5.2, the newest and most advanced version of his Bodhi/Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux distribution designed for educational purposes.
today's leftovers
Microsoft vs GNU/Linux
