Nubia is a ZTE sub-brand that pitches itself to the flagship end of the phone-buying spectrum that tends to sell direct to consumers, and focuses on its Chinese homeland. In recent times, the brand has reached into India and the United States.

And for fans of actual football, the company likely paid a metric truck-load of cash to allow it to sell Cristiano Ronaldo-etched phones -- whether that is a good thing or a bad thing is left as an exercise to the individual.

Returning to the device in question, and the Z11 is hardly the newest handset around. At the time of writing, it is around six months old, which means that when I say it looks like an iPhone, I specifically mean an iPhone 6S.