GNU/Linux Games and Wine
Dominator Bundle Includes Rocket League, Starts from $1
If you’re the only Linux gamer to not own the super rad Rocket League, here’s your chance. A high-torque melee mash-up of various different genres, Rocket League launched on Linux last year.
Rocket League gets Easter goodies and a new game mode in free update
The massively popular Rocket League sees the start of its new competitive season today and brings with it a whole range of tweaks and new content in its latest update.
You will want to force your CPU into high performance mode for Vulkan games on Linux due to a bug
There's an interesting bug in the Linux CPU governor that will actually bring down performance in Vulkan games.
You might end up seeing jerking or micro-stutter, far more than you would in OpenGL games. The issue is that when using OpenGL in games, you're generally taxing a single core of your CPU due to less multi-threading. With Vulkan spreading the load more, your CPU isn't being used so much.
Wednesday Madness, a quick look at some good Linux gaming deals
Interview with Feral Interactive about their ports and Mesa drivers, Steam keys offered for Mesa developers
It has been a while since we officially spoke to Feral Interactive [Official Site] about their Linux ports, with the last time being in June 2014. It’s time to get reacquainted and see where things stand right now.
Battle for Wesnoth 1.13.7 Released
For those looking for a free software turn-based strategy game, the open-source Battle for Wesnoth project remains under development.
Based on Wine 2.4, Wine Staging 2.4 Brings GDI+ Scaling Performance Improvements
The Wine Staging development team announced today the release and immediate availability of the Wine Staging 2.4 milestone, which comes about two weeks after the previous maintenance update.
Wine Staging 2.4 released
Kernel Space/Linux
Red Hat News
openSUSE Tumbleweed: A Linux distribution on the leading edge
So, to summarize: openSUSE Tumbleweed is a good, solid, stable Linux distribution with a wide range of desktops available. It is not anything particularly exotic or unstable, and it does not require an unusual amount of Linux expertise to install and use on an everyday system. To make a very simple comparison, in my experience installing and using Tumbleweed is much less difficult and much less risky than using the Debian "testing" distribution, and it is kept much (much much) more up to date than openSUSE Leap, Debian "stable", Linux Mint or Ubuntu. I don't say that to demean any of those other distributions. As I said at the end of my recent post about point-release vs. rolling-release distributions, if your hardware is fully supported by one of those point-release distributions, and you are satisfied with the applications included in them, then they are certainly a good choice. But if you like staying on the leading edge, or if you have very new hardware which requires the latest Linux kernel and drivers, or you just want/need the latest version of some application (in my case this would be digiKam), then openSuSE could be just what you want. Also: Google Summer of Code 2017
Graphics in Linux
