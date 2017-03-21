Kernel Space/Linux
Linux Kernel 4.10.5 Released with More Networking Improvements, Intel i915 Fixes
Linux Kernel 4.9.17 LTS Is Out with Dozen of Nouveau and Networking Improvements
Linux Kernel 4.4.56 LTS Is a Small Patch That Updates the Networking Stack
The Pyramid-like Shape of Linux Kernel Authorship
In a recent paper accepted at 13th International Conference on Open Source Systems, we study code authorship in a large and long-lived system — the Linux kernel. Our goal is to identify authorship parameters from the Linux kernel evolution history, as well as interpret why they appear as such. We also check whether those parameters apply to the subsystem level, allowing us to assess their generality across different parts of the kernel.
Kernel Space/Linux
Red Hat News
openSUSE Tumbleweed: A Linux distribution on the leading edge
So, to summarize: openSUSE Tumbleweed is a good, solid, stable Linux distribution with a wide range of desktops available. It is not anything particularly exotic or unstable, and it does not require an unusual amount of Linux expertise to install and use on an everyday system. To make a very simple comparison, in my experience installing and using Tumbleweed is much less difficult and much less risky than using the Debian "testing" distribution, and it is kept much (much much) more up to date than openSUSE Leap, Debian "stable", Linux Mint or Ubuntu. I don't say that to demean any of those other distributions. As I said at the end of my recent post about point-release vs. rolling-release distributions, if your hardware is fully supported by one of those point-release distributions, and you are satisfied with the applications included in them, then they are certainly a good choice. But if you like staying on the leading edge, or if you have very new hardware which requires the latest Linux kernel and drivers, or you just want/need the latest version of some application (in my case this would be digiKam), then openSuSE could be just what you want. Also: Google Summer of Code 2017
Graphics in Linux
