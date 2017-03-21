Leftovers: OSS
-
GitLab 9.0: it's all about gittin' software done
Analyst house IDC predicts that by 2018, as many as 70 percent of siloed digital transformation initiatives will ultimately fail because of insufficient collaboration, integration, sourcing or project management.
-
ONAP to Release Code to Public Imminently, Says AT&T
MPLS, SDN and NFV World Congress -- The open source ONAP initiative is set to release code to the public in the next few weeks, according to Oliver Spatscheck, an AT&T Fellow and director of inventive science.
-
Google Have Reduce The Size Of Images By 35 Percent
-
Google's New Image Encoding Format, Guetzli
-
Can open source and APIs make data governance easy?
Many companies buried under data muck lack a plan to clear a path to monetization. The first step to digging themselves out is through unified governance, according to Seth Dobrin, Ph.D. (pictured), vice president and chief data officer of IBM Analytics.
In his work with companies in the past, much time was wasted trying to cut corners around governance, Dobrin said. “We spent the first six months building a data strategy trying to figure out how to avoid data governance,” he explained. “You need to embrace data governance as an enabler.”
-
A real-time, open source commerce platform launched by Reaction Commerce
Reaction Commerce has announced the general availability (GA) release of its breakthrough, real-time and completely open source commerce platform, designed to build, run and scale modern digital stores.
Offering the simplicity that businesses expect, along with the reliability, customization and scalability that larger retailers and brands require, Reaction Commerce enables designers, developers and entrepreneurs to create transformative ecommerce experiences.
-
npm, Inc. Announces Free npm Orgs to Manage Code Publicly Shared to World’s Largest Software Registry
Starting today, npm Orgs will be available for free to help users organize and collaborate on public code.
-
npm, Inc. Announces Free npm Orgs to Manage Code Publicly Shared to World’s Largest Software Registry
-
Open source JavaScript, Node.js devs get NPM Orgs for free
-
Hyperledger welcomes SAP as premier member
-
Enterprise software firm SAP joins Hyperledger blockchain project as Premier member
-
Software Giant SAP Joins Open-Source Hyperledger Blockchain Consortium as Premium Member
-
As Open Source matures, Open Source contributes more to the development of industry standards – A take away from Oracle Industry Connect in Orlando, Fl
There has been an evolution in communications as well as in open source. This evolution has brought open source, which was at arm’s length from commercial products, to what now seems to be a very cooperative relationship. Chris King, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Oracle Communications, discusses the evolution and open source and the maturation of the cloud.
-
Open Labs leads 48-hour hackathon for good
The local hackerspace in Tirana, Albania might be small, but they make up for size in spirit. During the weekend of March 18-19, 2017, the Open Labs Hackerspace organized the first-ever, 48-hour "open source" hackathon focused on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
The UN Sustainable Development Goals are 17 objectives identified by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to build a better world, starting in our own communities.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel Space/Linux
Red Hat News
openSUSE Tumbleweed: A Linux distribution on the leading edge
So, to summarize: openSUSE Tumbleweed is a good, solid, stable Linux distribution with a wide range of desktops available. It is not anything particularly exotic or unstable, and it does not require an unusual amount of Linux expertise to install and use on an everyday system. To make a very simple comparison, in my experience installing and using Tumbleweed is much less difficult and much less risky than using the Debian "testing" distribution, and it is kept much (much much) more up to date than openSUSE Leap, Debian "stable", Linux Mint or Ubuntu. I don't say that to demean any of those other distributions. As I said at the end of my recent post about point-release vs. rolling-release distributions, if your hardware is fully supported by one of those point-release distributions, and you are satisfied with the applications included in them, then they are certainly a good choice. But if you like staying on the leading edge, or if you have very new hardware which requires the latest Linux kernel and drivers, or you just want/need the latest version of some application (in my case this would be digiKam), then openSuSE could be just what you want. Also: Google Summer of Code 2017
Graphics in Linux
Recent comments
2 days 6 hours ago
4 days 20 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 3 days ago
7 weeks 5 hours ago
7 weeks 2 days ago
9 weeks 16 hours ago
16 weeks 5 days ago