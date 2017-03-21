Boards With Linux
-
As usual, last week’s Embedded World show in Nuremberg, Germany was primarily focused on commercial embedded single board computers (SBCs), computer-on-modules, and rugged industrial systems for the OEM market. Yet, we also saw a growing number of community-backed maker boards, which, like most of the commercial boards, run Linux. The new crop shows the growing diversity of hacker SBCs, which range from completely open source models to proprietary prototyping boards that nevertheless offer low prices and community services such as forums and open source Linux distributions.
-
Diamond’s 3.5-inch “Venus” SBC offers an Intel 6th Gen CPU, -40 to 85°C support, up to 20GB of ruggedized RAM, and mini-PCIe and PCIe/104 OneBank.
-
The purpose of the gathering was to get the ball rolling for the development of a real desktop based on ARM. The PC will likely be developed by 96boards, which provides specifications to build open-source development boards.
Has Interest in Ubuntu Peaked?
This graph represents Google search volume for Ubuntu (the OS) from 2004 until now, 2017.
Looking at the image it us hard to not conclude one thing: that interest in Ubuntu has peaked.
Also: Ubuntu splats TITSUP bug spread in update
Leftovers: OSS
-
Analyst house IDC predicts that by 2018, as many as 70 percent of siloed digital transformation initiatives will ultimately fail because of insufficient collaboration, integration, sourcing or project management.
-
MPLS, SDN and NFV World Congress -- The open source ONAP initiative is set to release code to the public in the next few weeks, according to Oliver Spatscheck, an AT&T Fellow and director of inventive science.
-
Many companies buried under data muck lack a plan to clear a path to monetization. The first step to digging themselves out is through unified governance, according to Seth Dobrin, Ph.D. (pictured), vice president and chief data officer of IBM Analytics.
In his work with companies in the past, much time was wasted trying to cut corners around governance, Dobrin said. “We spent the first six months building a data strategy trying to figure out how to avoid data governance,” he explained. “You need to embrace data governance as an enabler.”
-
Reaction Commerce has announced the general availability (GA) release of its breakthrough, real-time and completely open source commerce platform, designed to build, run and scale modern digital stores.
Offering the simplicity that businesses expect, along with the reliability, customization and scalability that larger retailers and brands require, Reaction Commerce enables designers, developers and entrepreneurs to create transformative ecommerce experiences.
-
Starting today, npm Orgs will be available for free to help users organize and collaborate on public code.
-
There has been an evolution in communications as well as in open source. This evolution has brought open source, which was at arm’s length from commercial products, to what now seems to be a very cooperative relationship. Chris King, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Oracle Communications, discusses the evolution and open source and the maturation of the cloud.
-
The local hackerspace in Tirana, Albania might be small, but they make up for size in spirit. During the weekend of March 18-19, 2017, the Open Labs Hackerspace organized the first-ever, 48-hour "open source" hackathon focused on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
The UN Sustainable Development Goals are 17 objectives identified by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to build a better world, starting in our own communities.
Security Leftovers
-
A 15-year-old flaw in every version of Windows right from XP to Windows 10 allows a malicious attacker to take control of a system through the anti-virus software running on the system.
-
Today, March 23rd 2017, WikiLeaks releases Vault 7 "Dark Matter", which contains documentation for several CIA projects that infect Apple Mac Computer firmware (meaning the infection persists even if the operating system is re-installed) developed by the CIA's Embedded Development Branch (EDB). These documents explain the techniques used by CIA to gain 'persistence' on Apple Mac devices, including Macs and iPhones and demonstrate their use of EFI/UEFI and firmware malware.
Among others, these documents reveal the "Sonic Screwdriver" project which, as explained by the CIA, is a "mechanism for executing code on peripheral devices while a Mac laptop or desktop is booting" allowing an attacker to boot its attack software for example from a USB stick "even when a firmware password is enabled". The CIA's "Sonic Screwdriver" infector is stored on the modified firmware of an Apple Thunderbolt-to-Ethernet adapter.
