Embarcadero’s RAD Studio 10.2 released with Linux support
Embarcadero wants to help developers build cross-platform native apps faster with the latest release of its RAD Studio. According to the company RAD Studio 10.2 is a milestone release with Linux support, improved IDE menus, new features, and enhanced C++ performance.
The latest version features its first LLVM-based Linux compiler for enterprise development. The Delphi Linux compiler is designed to help developers take new and existing Windows server apps and target Linux servers, according to the company. The Linux compiler features full file system support, threads and parallel programing library, and FireDAC database access support.
