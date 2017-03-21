Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) Final Beta Released with Linux Kernel 4.10, Mesa 17.0
Canonical released today, as expected, the Final Beta of the upcoming Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system, due for release on April 13, 2017, along with the rest of the opt-in flavors, such as Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu GNOME, etc.
