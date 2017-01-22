The reasons that organizations use Open Source Software (OSS) are many and varied. It speeds development, lowers costs, provides flexibility, and facilitates innovation -- all of which add up to a competitive advantage for the organization.

But there are also challenges and legal risks involved when companies shift from a development model based on custom, in-house development to one based on assembling open source components and coding only the parts that are truly unique to an application.

In the previous post, we covered six operational challenges that organizations face using OSS.

In this final post of our series, we’ll review the legal risks and the spectrum of open source licenses involved.