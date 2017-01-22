Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
Next-gen developers need master class in open source, says IBM
The demand for software applications with baked-in cognitive and data science technology is raising expectations of what a developer must bring to the table. Open-source Application Programming Interfaces lower the “concept count” needed, but composing them into next-gen apps will take practice, according to Angel Diaz (pictured), vice president of cloud architecture and technology at IBM.
“The developer is becoming a cognitive developer and a data science developer in addition to an application developer, and that is the future,” Diaz said.
Dell Is Exploring The Use Of Coreboot, At Least Internally
Dell appears to be using Coreboot on some of their modern Intel Atom motherboards paired with the Intel FSP and TianoCore.
How a small team keeps Twitter’s Fail Whale at bay
Following the strong wake created by the Fail Whale, Twitter created a life raft in the form of stateless containerized micro services. In just a few years, they’ve scaled to hundreds of teams running thousands of services on tens of thousands of hosts and in hundreds of thousands of containers.
Ian Downes is engineering manager for the compute platform team at Twitter. His team of about 10 engineers and a few other staffers buoys a platform providing container infrastructure to much of the stateless services powering twitter.com and its advertising business. Downes spoke recently at Container World on “Twitter’s Micro Services Architecture: Operational & Technical Challenges.”
Teradata Debuts Open Source Kylo™ to Quickly Build, Manage Data Pipelines
Teradata Scores Highest in All Use Cases in 2017 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics
5 Legal Risks For Companies Involved in Open Source Software Development
The reasons that organizations use Open Source Software (OSS) are many and varied. It speeds development, lowers costs, provides flexibility, and facilitates innovation -- all of which add up to a competitive advantage for the organization.
But there are also challenges and legal risks involved when companies shift from a development model based on custom, in-house development to one based on assembling open source components and coding only the parts that are truly unique to an application.
In the previous post, we covered six operational challenges that organizations face using OSS.
In this final post of our series, we’ll review the legal risks and the spectrum of open source licenses involved.
How Open-Source Robotics Hardware Is Accelerating Research and Innovation
The latest issue of the IEEE Robotics & Automation Magazine features a special report on open-source robotics hardware and its impact in the field. We’ve seen how, over the last several years, open source software—platforms like the Robot Operating System (ROS), Gazebo, and OpenCV, among others—has played a huge role in helping researchers and companies build robots better and faster. Can the same thing happen with robot hardware?
Thou shalt not depend on me: analysing the use of outdated JavaScript libraries on the web
Hello Debugger!
I’m a huge fan of GDB and DDD, but for anything beyond basic breakpoints, I’ve found myself wading through too much user documentation. What if I want a consistent conditional breakpoint, even if I add or remove earlier code? Never mind setting an initial breakpoint, then adding a data-dependent watchpoint… already, the terminology is getting thick. There has to be a better way.
