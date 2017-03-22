Android Leftovers
-
Android Forums resets passwords after hack
-
Most Android users running outdated security patches: report
-
Shielding MAC addresses from stalkers is hard and Android fails miserably at it
-
Google's Android Things OS won't work on new Raspberry Pi board
-
New features in Android O
-
Android O: All the new features in Google's next major update
-
Android O feature spotlight: Easily add custom ringtones, alarm sounds, and notification sounds
-
Google Releases Early Developers Preview of Android O
Google this week released a developer preview of Android O, the next version of its mobile operating system the includes several mostly incremental feature upgrades over the currently available version Android N also known as Nougat.
Key among the upgrades are those that are designed to improve battery life, application notifications and the ability for users to store data such as addresses, user names and passwords for auto filling login and other repetitive information.
The Developer Preview comes with an updated software development kit that developers can use for testing the OS on devices like the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Google Pixel devices.
-
How to Replace CyanogenMod with LineageOS on Your Android Device
The mass migration from the dying CyanogenMod to its spiritual successor LineageOS is happening. (Here’s all the info about the whys and the hows.) Rooted Android users in the millions, or at least hundreds of thousands, are moving over to the open-source project that, just like CyanogenMod, offers a bloat-free, flexible version of the stock Android experience.
The great news is the you can make the switch fairly seamlessly with the LineageOS experimental build. I’ll be using TWRP recovery, but the general process will be similar on other recovery tools.
-
Misfit’s Vapor fitness smartwatch will run Android Wear 2.0
Curious to see what's new in Android O? Here are five features from the latest developer preview of Android.
-
