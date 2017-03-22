Red Hat and Fedora
IBM helps make Red Hat OpenStack Platform enterprise-friendly
OpenStack, an open source platform for private clouds, has yet to gain broad acceptance in enterprises smaller than the Fortune 100. So OpenStack provider Red Hat is turning to IBM for help in widening the technology's appeal.
Red Hat announced this week that IBM would offer its OpenStack software through the IBM public cloud. The hosted option for the Red Hat OpenStack Platform lets IBM handle the technical challenges that come with deploying and managing the technology.
Red Hat is not the only private cloud option in the IBM Cloud. Companies could also choose IBM's Bluemix platform or VMware technology. Therefore, the latest offering "is for people that want OpenStack in a hosted model, and, secondly, want a Red Hat flavor of OpenStack," said Gary Chen, an analyst at IDC.
GitLab 9.0, Red Hat Gluster Storage 3.2, Hackster Apps, and IntelliJ IDEA 2017.1 — SD Times news digest: March 23, 2017
Red Hat (RHT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Red Hat Inc . RHT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 results on Mar 27. In the last quarter, the company delivered positive earnings surprise of 13.51%. On an average, the company has delivered a positive earnings surprise of 8.74% in the trailing four quarters.
Fedora goes front-end in Minsk, Belarus
A casual slip in conversation that I would be attending a conference spiraled into a Fedora community booth and a PatternFly speech related mission. As a result, I went to Rolling Scopes to find out what these developer types thought about Fedora and also to present PatternFly. PatternFly is an open source project with a community of designers and developers collaborating to build a UI framework for enterprise web applications.
Away from github
