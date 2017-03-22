OpenStack, an open source platform for private clouds, has yet to gain broad acceptance in enterprises smaller than the Fortune 100. So OpenStack provider Red Hat is turning to IBM for help in widening the technology's appeal.

Red Hat announced this week that IBM would offer its OpenStack software through the IBM public cloud. The hosted option for the Red Hat OpenStack Platform lets IBM handle the technical challenges that come with deploying and managing the technology.

Red Hat is not the only private cloud option in the IBM Cloud. Companies could also choose IBM's Bluemix platform or VMware technology. Therefore, the latest offering "is for people that want OpenStack in a hosted model, and, secondly, want a Red Hat flavor of OpenStack," said Gary Chen, an analyst at IDC.