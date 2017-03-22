Proprietary Software
RAD Studio 10.2 Opens Up Linux Deployment and Multi-tenancy Support for RAD Server
Netflix launches support for Firefox on Linux
It's Official: Linux Users Can Now Watch Netflix Movies Using Mozilla Firefox
Vivaldi 1.8 Web Browser Is Just Around the Corner, Will Be Based on Chromium 57
Vivaldi's Ruarí Ødegaard is pleased to announce today about the immediate availability of what it would appear to be one of the last snapshots towards the Vivaldi 1.8 stable release of the Chromium-based web browser.
"We are very close to the 1.8 final now. Please continue to inform us of any nasty regressions since 1.7," said Ruarí Ødegaard, Linux QA and Testing, in the release announcement for Vivaldi Snapshot 1.8.770.38, which looks like it rebases the web browser on Chromium 57.0.2987.111.
