Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics
Intel Has More P-State Changes Coming For Linux 4.12
Tuning the P-State CPU frequency scaling driver for the Linux kernel feels like a never-ending process. While it's been around for years and continues to be refined, for some Intel CPUs on some workloads, the CPUFreq scaling driver leads to be better performance and even Intel's own Clear Linux distribution is using CPUFreq by default. With Linux 4.12, more intel_pstate revisions are taking place.
Intel's Vulkan Driver Working On VK_KHX_multiview Support
Intel's open-source "ANV" Vulkan Linux driver is prepping support for the experimental VK_KHX_multiview extension.
Key Intel Vulkan driver contributor Jason Ekstrand has published his initial patches for VK_KHX_multiview support within the ANV code-base. This also includes SPIR-V support for the related SPV_KHR_multiview extension.
Mir's Abstraction Layer Now Has Cut & Paste Support (MirAL)
A few days ago we reported on Ubuntu's Mir now supporting drag and drop while now another important desktop feature has come to Ubuntu's Mir abstraction layer, MirAL.
DRM Core Updates For HDMI 2.0+ Features
Synopsys has been working on some DRM core infrastructure patches for better handling of HDMI 2.0+ support by DRM drivers.
