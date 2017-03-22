Leftovers: Gaming
-
Kona, an eerie narrative-driven adventure game is now out on Linux, it's a bit buggy
I took a look at Kona [Steam] while it was still in development, but now Kona is out I attempted a full playthrough, but I found game-breaking bugs.
-
Serious Sam Fusion 2017 Is Working Out Well For RADV Vulkan
This week marked the roll out of Serious Sam Fusion 2017 into public beta first up with Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter and soon to be followed-up by The Second Encounter and Serious Sam: BFE. The Fusion 2017 update is interesting as it brings these classics Vulkan support, 64-bit only, and other engine improvements.
-
Smartphone Game: Color Surge for Samsung Z1, Z2, Z3,Available in Tizen Store
Color Surge is a game where you have to swipe and slide. The developer, Joseph Guy, has currently made no other games or apps, but this is a really good first game. The objective is simple, it’s like a mix of 2048 and a match game- when you swipe to move the blocks in the direction up, down, left or right you move entire column or row as long as the blocks have space in front of them.
-
CodeWeavers Releases CrossOver 16.2 for Mac and Linux, Featuring Improved Support for the Office 2013 Suite and Complete Integration with Wine 2.0
-
