KDE/Qt: Qt 5.9.0 beta and Krita
[Development] first Qt 5.9.0 beta snapshot available
Agocs: Boosting performance with shader binary caching in Qt 5.9
Boosting performance with shader binary caching in Qt 5.9
Now that Qt 5.9 is getting closer, let’s take a look at a minor but immensely useful improvement to the basic OpenGL enablers that form the foundation of Qt Quick and the optional OpenGL-based rendering path of QPainter.
Qt 5.9 Beta Snapshot Released, Boasts Shader Binary Cache
The first Qt 5.9 tool-kit beta snapshot is now available for testing as the next feature release for this widely-used, cross-platform toolkit.
This isn't the formal Qt 5.9 beta but rather a snapshot to encourage testing and weed out any potential blocker bugs ahead of the formal 5.9 beta release in the near future.
[Krita] Interview with Ito Ryou-ichi
Ryou is the amazing artist from Japan who made the Kiki plastic model. Thanks to Tyson Tan, we now have an interview with him!
