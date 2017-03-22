Security and Bugs
-
Security updates for Thursday
-
Devops embraces security measures to build safer software
Devops isn’t simply transforming how developers and operations work together to deliver better software faster, it is also changing how developers view application security. A recent survey from software automation and security company Sonatype found that devops teams are increasingly adopting security automation to create better and safer software.
-
This Xfce Bug Is Wrecking Users’ Monitors
The Xfce desktop environment for Linux may be fast and flexible — but it’s currently affected by a very serious flaw.
Users of this lightweight alternative to GNOME and KDE have reported that the choice of default wallpaper in Xfce is causing damaging to laptop displays and LCD monitors.
And there’s damning photographic evidence to back the claims up.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Leftovers: OSS
Software and today's howtos
Security and Bugs
Recent comments
2 days 17 hours ago
5 days 7 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
7 weeks 16 hours ago
7 weeks 2 days ago
9 weeks 1 day ago
16 weeks 5 days ago