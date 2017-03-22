Today in Techrights
- The Administrative Council of the European Patent Organisation Has Just Buried an Innocent Judge That Battistelli Does Not Like
- Nepotism at the European Patent Office and Suspicious Absence of Tenders for Big Projects
- “Terror” Patent Office Bemoans Terror, Spreads Lies
- China Seems to be Using Patents to Push Foreign Companies Out of China, in the Same Way It Infamously Uses Censorship
- 22,000 Blog Posts
- The EPO is Lying to Its Own Staff About ILO and Endless (Over 2 Years) EPO Mistrials
- EPO’s Georg Weber Continues Horrifying Trend of EPO Promoting Software Patents in Defiance of Directive, EPC, and Common Sense
- Protectionism v Sharing: How the US Supreme Court Decides Patent Cases
- Links 22/3/2017: GNOME 3.24, Wine-Staging 2.4 Released
- Links 23/3/2017: Qt 5.9 Beta, Gluster Storage 3.2
