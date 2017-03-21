Games for GNU/Linux and CrossOver
Survival game 'MewnBase' has come along very nicely and now has weather systems
Turns out The Swindle has a Linux beta, a short review
Thanks to Playstation Plus, I’m given a handful of free games to try out on my PS4 each month. Amongst last month’s bundle was a fascinating game called The Swindle [Steam, Official Site]. After playing for 10 minutes, I was hooked. After playing for an hour, I was turfed off “my” PS4 by my impatient children.
Space Jammers, the nuts sci-fi top-down shooter is now on Steam (updated)
Day of Infamy Released For Linux Gamers
If you are looking for a new Linux-native game title to pick up this weekend and are into WW2 FPS games, Day of Infamy is now available.
Day of Infamy formally launched today and it's greeted with same-day Linux support after previously being available via Steam Early Access. This game is made by New World Interactive, the same studio that developed Insurgency -- in fact, Day of Infamy started out based on Insurgency.
Day of Infamy, the WWII FPS has been fully released and is officially available for Linux
Day of Infamy started in late 2015 as a mod for Insurgency, created by a mix of the developers at New World and members of the modding community. Shortly after an announcement at the PC Gaming show at E3 in 2016, Day of Infamy launched into Early Access on Steam in July 2016.
With one of their last patches, they also introduced official Linux support as it wasn't considered stable enough until then.
Megaquarium, a new and exciting looking simulation game about building your own aquarium
CrossOver 16.2 Released, Supports Microsoft Outlook 2013 On Linux
CodeWeavers has announced CrossOver 16.2 as the newest release of their Wine-based software for running Windows programs on Linux and macOS.
