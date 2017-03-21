Early Look at Ubuntu 17.04
-
Trying Out Unity 8 + Mir On Ubuntu 17.04
With Ubuntu 17.04, Unity 7 with the X.Org Server remains the default desktop environment, but Unity 8 and Mir can be found on the default ISO and it's just a matter of logging out and into the experimental Unity 8 session. It's really easy to try out for those interested. For my tests today I was using an Intel Xeon box with a Radeon RX 470 graphics card atop Ubuntu 17.04's default Mesa packages and kernel. Overall it was an interesting experience and while a lot of bugs remain, the Unity 8 experience was much better than the last time I tried it a few months ago and is almost up to being usable for a daily Linux desktop.
-
The Ubuntu 17.04 Beta Is Now Available to Download
-
They’re Here: Ubuntu 17.04 Beta 2 Flavours Available to Download
-
Ubuntu Linux 17.04 'Zesty Zapus' Final Beta now available for download in multiple DE flavors
When someone is interested in trying a Linux-based desktop operating system for the first time, they often choose Ubuntu. This is a smart choice, as it is easy to use, well supported, and quite beautiful. Even if you don't like the Unity desktop environment, there are several other DEs, or flavors, from which to choose -- GNOME, KDE, and Xfce to name a few.
Today, the Final Beta of Ubuntu 17.04 'Zesty Zapus' becomes available for download. While it is never a good idea to run pre-release software on production machines, Canonical is claiming that it should be largely bug free at this point. In other words, if you understand the risks, it should be fairly safe. Home users aside, this is a good opportunity for administrators to conduct testing prior to the official release next month.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat and Fedora
GNOME News: Gtef, GNOME 3.24 Release Video, Epiphany 3.24
today's howtos
AMDGPU Vega Patches and AMD Open-Sources Code
Recent comments
3 days 6 hours ago
5 days 20 hours ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
9 weeks 1 day ago
16 weeks 6 days ago