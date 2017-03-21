Microsoft Hates Linux: Got Caught, Pretended Just an Accident
Microsoft says OneDrive issues with Linux fixed
Microsoft Fixes OneDrive for Business Linux Problem
'Windows 10 has a keylogger' story is back, three years after we first broke it
The INQUIRER first pointed to the fact that the terms and conditions of the Windows 10 Insider programme included an agreement to accept use of a keylogger way back in 2014, and we were categorically told at the time that it was related to the fact it was a beta, it was for product testing only and it was a permission, it didn't mean they were actually using it.
But now Reddit has pointed out that the same clause remains in the final version of the operating system, and that it is being actively used as part of the personalisation process, which was contradictory to assurances we were given at the time.
More in Tux Machines
Red Hat and Fedora
GNOME News: Gtef, GNOME 3.24 Release Video, Epiphany 3.24
today's howtos
AMDGPU Vega Patches and AMD Open-Sources Code
