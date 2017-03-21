ELKDAT Tool Released To Ease Linux Kernel Development & Testing
ELKDAT is a new Linux kernel project to provide an easy kernel development and testing tool.
ELKDAT is capable of automatically setting up the Linux kernel source repository and a VM for development and testing. With a single command it can build/install/boot any custom kernel build, run a given set of tests on the kernel, tests all the patches in a patch-set, and have automated bisecting using the virtual machine.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat and Fedora
GNOME News: Gtef, GNOME 3.24 Release Video, Epiphany 3.24
today's howtos
AMDGPU Vega Patches and AMD Open-Sources Code
Recent comments
3 days 6 hours ago
5 days 20 hours ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
9 weeks 1 day ago
16 weeks 6 days ago