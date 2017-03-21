Android Leftovers
-
Infomir brings together 4k and Android OS
The IPTV/OTT set-top manufacturer Infomir has unveiled a new box that brings together 4k and Android OS.
Known as MAG410, it is the most efficient among Infomir set-top boxes and has a high-performance quad-core Cortex-A53 processor.
-
Android O will make it easier to add custom ringtones and notification sounds
For all of its customization benefits, Android has never been well known for having the most user-friendly settings options. Case in point: setting a custom ringtone for devices running the AOSP version of Android has, in the past, involved plugging your phone into your computer to drag and drop song and sound files onto the phone for use later, or to move downloaded files to the proper location on the phone using a file manager.
-
Hands-on with Android O—A million new settings and an awesome snooze feature
Android O is actually here! After diving into Google's blog post, we fired up our developer tools and loaded Android O on a sacrificial device. There are a few new interesting features, lots of UI tweaks, and plenty of odd bugs and unfinished areas. Let's dive in.
-
How to use the new Split Screen mode in Android Nougat
-
Which new Android Wear watch interests you most? [Poll]
-
Nokia: Our new Android phones will hit US by June, starting at $150
-
How to update an Android phone or tablet
-
Lenovo's flashy and affordable new Android smartphone has a tough fight
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat and Fedora
GNOME News: Gtef, GNOME 3.24 Release Video, Epiphany 3.24
today's howtos
AMDGPU Vega Patches and AMD Open-Sources Code
Recent comments
3 days 6 hours ago
5 days 20 hours ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
9 weeks 1 day ago
16 weeks 6 days ago