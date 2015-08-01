Security Leftovers
How worried should your organisation be about cyber espionage - and what can you do about it?
Computerworld UK speaks with Jarno Niemela, senior security researcher at F-Secure.
Inverse Law of CVEs
I've started a project to put the CVE data into Elasticsearch and see if there is anything clever we can learn about it. Ever if there isn't anything overly clever, it's fun to do. And I get to make pretty graphs, which everyone likes to look at.
eBay Asks Users to Downgrade Security
The company wanted me to switch from using a hardware key fob when logging into eBay to receiving a one-time code sent via text message. I found it remarkable that eBay, which at one time was well ahead of most e-commerce companies in providing more robust online authentication options, is now essentially trying to downgrade my login experience to a less-secure option.
Practical basics of reproducible builds
License Agreements and Changes Are Coming
The OpenSSL license is rather unique and idiosyncratic. It reflects views from when its predecessor, SSLeay, started twenty years ago. As a further complication, the original authors were hired by RSA in 1998, and the code forked into two versions: OpenSSL and RSA BSAFE SSL-C. (See Wikipedia for discussion.) I don’t want get into any specific details, and I certainly don’t know them all.
