More Games
-
RPG Maker MV Update Brings Support for Linux
Coinciding with their confirmation that the RPG Maker series has sold over 1,000,000 copies in western markets, western publisher Degica have announced that a new update for their latest piece of game development software – RPG Maker MV – now comes with support for Linux operating systems.
-
The Away Team, a sci-fi interactive fiction game, now available on Linux
The Away Team, a sci-fi text-based adventure game by Underflow Studios, has officially been released on Linux. The minimum requirements according to the game's Steam page mention "Hannah Montana Linux", so it's a safe bet that no matter what you've got under the hood, it'll be plenty to run this interactive fiction game.
The Away Team puts you in the role of an AI piloting Earth's final interstellar spaceship, leading your small human crew in search of a new home. Along the way, you'll navigate your way across multiple dynamically-generated space sector maps as you track down the crews that have journeyed into the unknown before your own. Each journey is unique.
-
Guns N' Boxes plans Linux support, testers requested
Guns N' Boxes [Steam, Official Site] a game that promised a Linux version during the Greenlight campaign is now looking to put it out after many months waiting. They've asked for willing testers to help out.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat and Fedora
GNOME News: Gtef, GNOME 3.24 Release Video, Epiphany 3.24
today's howtos
AMDGPU Vega Patches and AMD Open-Sources Code
Recent comments
3 days 6 hours ago
5 days 20 hours ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
9 weeks 1 day ago
16 weeks 6 days ago