AMDGPU Vega Patches and AMD Open-Sources Code
-
More AMDGPU Vega Patches Published
Less than one week after AMDGPU DRM Vega support was published along with the other Vega enablement patches for the Linux driver stack, more Direct Rendering Manager patches are being shot out today.
-
AMD have announced 'Anvil', an MIT-licensed wrapper library for Vulkan
AMD are continuing their open source push with 'Anvil' a new MIT-licenses wrapper library for Vulkan. It's aim is to reduce the time developers spend to get a working Vulkan application.
-
AMD Open-Sources Vulkan "Anvil"
While waiting for AMD to open-source their Vulkan Linux driver, we have a new AMD open-source Vulkan project to look at: Anvil.
Anvil is a project out of AMD's GPUOpen division and aims to be a wrapper library for Vulkan to make it easier to bring-up new Vulkan applications/games. Anvil provides C++ Vulkan wrappers similar to other open-source Vulkan projects while also adding in some extra features.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat and Fedora
GNOME News: Gtef, GNOME 3.24 Release Video, Epiphany 3.24
today's howtos
AMDGPU Vega Patches and AMD Open-Sources Code
Recent comments
3 days 6 hours ago
5 days 20 hours ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
9 weeks 1 day ago
16 weeks 6 days ago